Gomjuer Community demands quality health services

By: Peter Gatkuoth

The Gomjuer Center Community Association has urged the National Minister of Health to establish Primary Health Centers in the Gomjuer County of Lol State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview yesterday, the Secretary General of Gomjuer Community Association, Mario Dhieu Malek said the people in the area are suffering due to lack of medical services.

“It is very hard for the people who are seeking medical attention to be rescued and roads are not good during the rainy season because rains used to destroy the roads, and it is hard for people to be taken to Aweil Hospitals for medical services,” Malek said.

“We use this opportunity to present the issue to our National Government, especially the National Minister of Health to possibly come in and rescue the people because we know the Minister upgraded many Health facilities in the country,” he stressed.

He further said there are two larger counties with big population and they are also older counties during liberation struggle and they expect medical services to be brought closer to the people adding it was the task of the government to take the service to the people.

“We are calling upon the national government especially Hon. Minister of Health Dr. Riak Gai Kok to upgrade our health systems, especially in the two most affected counties,” he lamented.