GOLD-Country pride best quality globally

The government has revealed that the country had the best quality gold in the world adding the Ministry of Mines was equally aware of the complains by the locals for failure to see any development in exchange of the mining which had been going on in prospected areas..

However “there is no company undertaking mining at all” according to the Ministry records.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of MiningDr. Andu Ezbon Adde said that he had worked partly in the gold mining areas during his PHD where he realized that the quality of gold in the was the best compared to others across the world.

“I did the work for my partly PHD where I discovered that South Sudan has the best quality of Gold acrossthe whole world,” Ezbon said.

He added that refining gold for export would be very easy the reasons why, despite a problem in the country, many companies were still coming to explore mining especially Gold.

We should keep the stability of the country, keep united and then investors will come in large number to develop our minerals,” he stated.

However he added that there were no formal mining taking place in the country adding that what was taking place was the architectural mining done by the native using the crack traditional metals and equipment.

“They can use basins from washing the gravels, to mainly recover secondary gold from the soil and any calcium that is found in the surface,” he added.

He said there were different ways in which people get Gold and the simplest was digging out the soil of the gravels and then washing them in the river channels in the nearest place of the surface.