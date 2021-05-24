God sees your tears

By Ngor Khot Garang

Sometimes back, I got a call from one of my diehard readers. He wondered when he heard that I was just a high school graduate and just a struggling young man with almost shattered hopes. Have you ever wondered why I always preach hope here? No wonder, instead of answering my question, this guy asked me different questions from religion and too many things but one question moved me beyond any reasonable doubt.

He asked me if God really exist and if he surely does, why does life have to be very unfair, mostly to people who have always been strong. This statement hit me like a thunderbolt. I have always been trying to hide my doubt for God. I know that God is around but very unkind.

This guy was and still a true definition of pain, rejection and failure. In his life, nothing good had ever happened. He has tried almost anything possible to push through but life has been very unfair to him. The only mistake he didn’t do was to give up because life is just like this and it wasn’t anyone’s choice to be here.

It is true that you didn’t choose to be born into a poor family because if you were given a choice to do so, you would have definitely gone for a better life. Now, you are in the middle of nowhere and ahead of you is darkness. This is life and it will always be like that. I know deep down in your heart, are feelings like God has completely forgotten about you.

It is true because that is what your heart is telling you but it is not to me. This life has to be very tough. It has to be very harsh and that is the only way we can discover God’s divine purpose for our lives. Do you know how it feels when you have nothing? It is really bad, shameful if that word is good for it but this is a point in life where you find that there is something you are really living for. I cannot predict your future because am not a magician but I have a belief that one day everything will be fine because God is in control and he has a purpose for our lives.

Though it has been one problem after the other, there is need to believe that God will make a way no matter how long it would take. We have to stand strong in this life because this is the only way we can get through. And when I say “we” I include myself because we are all in this together.

It is not a joke. Things have not been going well in my life. I have been standing tall but it has done me no good or even worse, I feel like giving up is the last resort. My eyes are always filled with tears but people mostly my readers would have it at the back of their minds that somebody who is always writing must be the-okay-guy and it is fine because I know one day everything will be okay but for how long? I have always had hope for a better tomorrow and you have been doing the same.

It has not been easy but we are still keeping our fingers crossed. Many of us are going through tough times. Millions are sick, many have lost their jobs or are unemployed and thousands are going through one problem or the other. When you imagine this life, something will tell you that it is not you alone in the journey. If I have the right word to explain this, I would say that some people have got worse stories than we do.

This is why we should be humble and accept life as a challenge. It doesn’t have to be money. Many people including me are thinking that when they get money or even handsome money, their problems would be solved. This is true because we need money to sail along the waters of life but if there is something it will do for us, it would be to only rob us of happiness and create many problems instead.

If you know one of the world’s richest people, you will come to know that he has no wife or they have broken up with the wife and what lies behind divorce? It is pain and regret. Bill Henry Gates, a renowned richest man on earth is a living example of how ineffectualmoney could be in matters related to life and happiness.

Bill Gates has everything in this world. He has tasted every kind of food. He has bought every new car in the market and money, this is what I will not talk about because it is there in abundance that he can’t count. But do you know the trouble that has befallen him after twenty seven years of marriage? His wife Melinda Gates in her early 60s and him, Bill Gates also 60 or so appeared before the court early this month that they were tired of being husband and wife. The lawyer had no choice but to separate the duo.

What is the position of money here? If money was powerful here, it would have solved the problem that broke the Gates family apart. You can imagine the world’s richest people with two grown up children. Why should they break up after all that they have built together? This world has no meaning and you should get this well.

It is also a lesson to men or women who have had their boxes ticked. When you are rich, don’t mistreat or laugh at the poor because the poor person is just like you and anything can happen. I have seen men with nothing become something and men with everything return to zero.

This is why am always humble. This is also the reason why I treat people with love and kindness regardless of who they are or where they come from because I know that we will soon be no more and money will be of no use when that time comes. Get me clear here, I don’t mean you should stop looking for money because we need money in this life but it should not be everything to you.

You have to be comfortable with what you have and please your God because this world is nothing. Everything we have here, cars, buildings and gadgets are temporary. They will be of no use in the next 50 years. You too will mean nothing to the world in the next millennium. Do you know Robert Mugabe? What about Moi of Kenya?

If you don’t, that is none of my business but these were great men. When they were still in power, they were above everyone and they even blindly thought they were next to God. They could eat any kind of food, amass public funds for their own benefit and were driven with convoys with heavy security but now their lifeless structures lies before God to judge. After the suffering the have brought to their people and plundering of public funds, who knows what God’s judgment would be? It would be very painful and eternal hell will have to take care of this matter. If people were to come back to life for a day or two, they would really wish they had chosen to live like poor not leaders because people are the same. This should teach any sane human being that this life is nothing and if you want to get good results out of it, it is good to treat people well and with respect.

