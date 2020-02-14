God in Africa

By Ben Patrick

During school days, many can agree with me that every class had those prayerful pupils. They would preach to fellow classmates and would portray a holy behavior. What didn’t fall into their godly character most of the times were good grades. One would wonder if prayer warriors weren’t meant to be intellects.

Leaving school and being part of the society as a school leaver, I still see people who fast every day and spend dawn to dusk at the mountains, still leading poor lives while the Sunday or non-church goers at all, earning more than the former’s entire generation’s wealth in just a day.

So, was it God, the people, the methods, or just time, was it chance, malediction? The thought list was endless in my oval shaped brain and knowledge engine. I tried to learn new words like Floccinaucinihilipilification but that didn’t define the situation.

Here is what did:

People ought to understand that there are certain things in life that are set systems or codes such that no matter how much you try to walk your way around, it will remain remnant. One of such is to say, ‘you reap what you sow.’ this is one of the most common sayings because it carries proof beyond reasonable doubt that a maize seed will always produce a maize-plant when nurtured properly of course. Hence, even granny in the village understands this concept.

I am sure my fellow Christians reading this are at the edge of their tempers as I have triggered this topic without the mention of a miracle. Well, a miracle is the suspension of the normal course of nature; I heard and agreed to his definition from a man of God whose name is buried somewhere in my brain. But a miracle is necessary because sometimes it the only thing that works, it wasn’t designed to be received by a person daily. That is why it is important to know that people are blessed, it’s not a miracle to breath; it’s a blessing! We are simply blessed beyond measure and sometimes it is necessary to experience a miracle in order to know the power of the love of God and the depth of the blessings bestowed upon us.

So, Christian or not, you are forever blessed and the concepts of life will thus work for you. Prayer warrior or not, hard work will always yield a bountiful harvest. Deacon or not when you are lazy, you won’t fry.

God is an inspirer of hard work; that’s why Jesus worked during his stay on earth. That’s also why he said and still says ‘follow me,’ not ‘stay with me.’ He understood the power of work while on earth; he didn’t always just pray and wait for a lame man to pass so he could shout healing from a distance. He went to preach and teach. Mostly in the Bible, Jesus met the people he assisted; they seldom went to his vicinity. That’s why Jesus’s house number isn’t in the Bible. He went to where people needed him; that’s work!

Unfortunately most people in society simply want to sit and shout, ‘Amen’ and ‘I receive’ while seated and doing nothing. If Jesus worked, what about you? There is nothing like you sit down and wait for a miracle, if it’s not necessary, it won’t come. People are misled with misconceptions of laying all their burdens on God, even dirty linen. Be part of the hardworking prayerful people and shake yourselves, not mountains. Use your faith to move your situation for the better, that way, even the mountains will move.

If only the school pastors prayed, fasted and studied, they would have seen positive results both in their academic and spiritual lives. There is a huge difference between a hard worker who prays and a wealthy man who sleeps without a prayer. When you have God, you have all it takes to have all you have worked to receive.

If you are no hard worker, you will one day think prayer is useless.

That is why most of the people in Africa despite knowing God, die without the taste of the steering wheel. Where others work hard to get what they want, they are busy pointing at who the witch is in their family is. Problems will always be there, not because wizards deem it fit, but because we need challenges to grow.

We are too lazy to accept the systems of life, and so we burden God so as to have someone to blame if the wealth never comes.

One of the reasons we are a poor continent is the misconceptions of God. God is not a magic man; he is a faithful being that sticks to his word. That’s why grace works by nature; why you ought to work for a car to own it.

Work hard and exercise patience; God is just.

Africa arise and work, God is never fooled.

School girl study and pass, remember to pray too.

African woman buy food and eat, pay what you can manage as tithe.

Young woman live a life of integrity, marriage will chase you instead.

Young man work hard to survive, miracles don’t always happen.

May God open our hearts to receive him as king and not a wishing well.

The author is Ben Patrick, PhD fellow, University of Aberdeen, Department of Health Economics and a Senior Human Capital Consultant and Cofounder of ShimaHR Consultants Limited.