God cannot give it at once

By Ngor Khot Garang

As I grew up, I had a strong distaste for envy. I don’t want to envy people because they have money or all the goodies of life. I don’t want to feel like I am somebody that I am truly not, because I believe in myself and I know even though it is very hard with me right now, there will come a time when my little struggle will get God’s attention and he will be able to help me out and that will change the course of my entire life. But one time because we are human beings, I was compelled to envy one of successful friends; he has a nice car, good house and a fat bank account I think. Though he is already 20 years older than me, I felt like I was completely left behind. I forgot that he was approaching his 40s when I am still in my early 20S.

I was completely lost. One time he gave me a lift and showed me some of the beautiful places including one of the amazing hotels in Juba. He also humbled himself and emptied himself to me. He started by telling me how he had struggled when he was about my age to make sure that he live the kind of life he is currently living today and when I hear this, I was moved and I didn’t want him to go any further. I felt sorry for myself when I realized that I had envied an innocent man who pulled himself by his own bootstrap. He has gone through the fire and he might have suffered more than I do and am seating next to him feeling like am nobody when I still had some more years to make things right.

I was ashamed of myself and it was from there that I realized God as a giver of life and human needs is always willing to stand with us when we want to see some miracles in our lives. Of course the friend I envied before was empty and had slim hope of success 20 years back but what he did changed his entire life. He never felt as if he was forgotten by God when things were hard, he stood strong and tried his very best knowing that God would one day see him through and indeed God made it possible for him. He is now a blessing to his family, siblings and the country at large because he had refused to give up at the times when giving up was the last resort.

I don’t have any idea about your relationship with God or what you believe in but what I know is that God truly exist and he is always willing to stand with us when we are also willing to work hard. In this world, I understand that no matter how hard we try things still remain the same. We give our very best in everything and move from pain to another and we can’t understand why it even gets worse. Sometimes we even cry and want to stop the game of life but we realize that we have people who count on us and giving up would automatically give them a fertile ground to do the same.

There is need to hold on in the face of adversity because that is what really matters, God will never give us all that we want just at once, some things take time, and waiting in the queue for a very long time does not mean we have been denied the rights to have. We need to have confident and hope that everything will be alright in the near future. The days you have spent on this earth are few compared to the days you have ahead and this should give us more hope that we still have a lot to be grateful in this kind of life. The best thing we must do at these critical times is not to just sit down and cry, we have cried enough and nothing has changed. We need to stand strong and believe in the best that is yet to come. And good enough, we have all that it takes to make it happen. The hands and the life that we have are a blessing and a sign that God is really caring. The good health is also an addition and luck itself. How many people are outside there without hands, eyes or some body parts and they are really trying very hard to survive. Some are singers or artists and others are doing small businesses for themselves. What about you who has everything? You are lucky and you have to know that before it is too late.

When you don’t have money or food and you have your life, it is a guarantee that you have something in store for you and get me right, that would only happen if you play your cards well. It is true that we all have the winning cards but what matters is how we play them. If you sit down and fold your hands with hopes that God will see you through, trust me nothing will ever work out. You just have to get out of your comfort zone and mind your own business. Don’t ever compare yourself with others and never try to envy others and remember you are the best gift and representative of God on this earth. When God is blessing his creatures, he will not leave you behind. Just switch the gears and see what will happen.

