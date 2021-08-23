God behind your problems

By Ngor Khot Garang

As a young man I have never had a time of joy or let me say complete ecstasy. It is not that am not grateful for the little thing I have in life. In fact, I have so many things to thank God for. And one of those little things is my life.

Maybe you don’t understand what I’m trying to figure out. Maybe your life is at stake. You are looking for a job, a spouse, school fees or you are trying to escape poverty without an exit strategy.

Let me tell you this secret. Whatever that you are going through right now might be preparing you for something bigger than your current situation.

God cannot create just somebody and leaves him or her without purpose. That can’t be. Each one of us has something to offer at life. It is just that times are hard but God is soft. He will never let you down when you summit yourself to him with your thousands.

It is about patience. It is about knowing that life is a series of problem-solving opportunities. The problems you face will either defeat you or develop you – depending on how you respond to them.

Unfortunately, most people fail to see how God wants to use problems for good in their lives. They react naively and resent their problems rather than pausing to consider what benefit they might bring

Our weeping may tarry for a long, long night. As long as we journey through this valley, we will be vulnerable to the assaults of loss and disappointment and death. But joy will come in the morning, when God turns this valley of tears into a city of everlasting joy.

In that day, God himself will stoop down to each of his grieving children and — somehow, someway, he will dry up tears forever. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away”

Everybody has cried at some time or the other. Some may cry often with their tears being visible, while others may cry only on the inside, with no visible sign of tears. A few men pride themselves by saying that they never cry! A quote however says, ‘Less wars would be fought if men cried more often’!

Personally, I shed tears very rarely, not because I’m an exceptionally strong young man, but maybe because that’s the way I’m wired. However, at times of personal crisis and failure, I have cried silent tears inside me many, many times, that no one has seen.

Thankfully, those tears have always drawn me closer to God, this is why I write hope every day because it is through those write ups that I find strength,If therefore you feel today that no one sees your tears, be assured that God sees them!

Today, has your vision, your purpose, your goal or maybe even your character been clouded or blurred through your tears? If so, fix your eyes on God who understands your situation better than anyone else. Let Him clear your vision and give you fresh sight or insight once again. However, one thing we need to be careful about in such circumstances is not to take hasty decisions purely on human wisdom. Wait for God to clear your vison and to give you His wisdom, which He will do, if you humbly ask Him

I like to picture God up in Heaven, studying your life, staring into your eyes, watching you while you sleep, in your struggles, noticing every little thing that makes you smile. To be able to bring you true happiness, He also watches closely as you experience the pain and trials of the world.

As you shed your tears, I picture Him going to the bottles He keeps suspended on strings hanging down from the Heavens, and He pulls out the bottle He keeps just for you. Each bottle is a different size, color and shape and He knows who each bottle belongs to.

He captures your tears and places them in your bottle, then places the cork back into the top to keep them safe. I can see Him holding your bottle close to His heart.

I imagine tears are falling from His own eyes as He thinks of how He can draw you closer so that He can do what He longs to do. And what is it that he longs to do for you? Simply to bring a smile to your face and transform your life so that you can cry tears of joy. God is not mad at you that is what you need to understand from now. Keep hoping for the better and there is last thing you should not do even in the midst of daunting challenges and that is to give up.

