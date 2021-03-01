jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
GLARING-About 8,000 Covid-19 cases

By James Atem Kuir

Covid-19 cases have risen to 7,926after 155 new cases were registered and the death tollstands at least 93 over the last 48 hours, health officials at Public Health Laboratory revealed yesterday

Nine people were under severe circumstances with at least two of the patients suffering critical conditionsin the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Center at according to a report.

During the weekly Covid-19 briefingat the public health emergency operation center, the Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Lako said the government would soon announce penalties against members of public and institutions ignoring the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Dr. Lako who is also the chairman of the national taskforce Covid-19 audit committee said the government will issuewithin 72 hours, a public order that will shut down, impose fine or imprisoninstitutions and individuals who violatedthe preventive measures.

“We proposed measures yesterday (Saturday). We went further and tried to create public order that will be issued probably in the next 72 hours.That public order will define areas that may amount to fine or imprisonment or both,” he stressed.

He further threatened that private institutions will be closed down definitely if they do not comply with measures for the second time after being issued with a first warning.

“But we have already said it for a private facility, there is a possibility of you being closed down for a certain period of time and if you continue again you will be closed forever,” he said.

“There may be possibility of you being taken to court because Covid-19 is a disease and if you are exposing people to risk intentionally, you will be held responsible,” he further said.

The country is under a partial lockdown which expires early next month butthe period of the lockdown has seen more cases recorded daily.

You Might Also Like

News

GOV’T-To audit oil and gas firms

By John Agok For the first time the country held a comprehensive Audit plan for all operating Oil and Gas Companies in a bid to ascertain the scope of the fact findings. The move includes checking the environment, production cost and financial behaviors in the sector. The move has been necessitated by the order through UN Security Council Resolution number 2206 (20150)which appointed five experts to serve on the panel of oil and gas production in South Sudan. The five UNSC experts are to monitor and report to the UN...
News

Sherikart land case hearing adjourned

By NemaJuma Juba high court has postponed Shirkat land case hearing over disputes that led to the killing of over six people including the SSPDF solider last year to fourth of this month. While addressing the press at the session in Juba yesterday, the lawyer of the defendant, Bol John Alier, said that the session was adjourned up to 4th of March 2021, because some of the accused have not been arrested and brought to the court. He added that as such the court decided to adjourn the session to...
News

Activists celebrate R-ARCSS peace implementation

By Wek Atak Kacjang A group of South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) has celebrated the improvement of R-ARCSS peace implementation in the country. Yesterday, the Civil Society Forum celebrated the first Anniversary of the Transitional Period of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS). According to the letter extended to Juba Monitor, theaim was to update you on what is happening with the implementation of the 2018 Peace Agreement. SSCSF, with a nation-wide membership of over 200 diverse and independent...
