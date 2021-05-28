GIVE WILLINGNESS A CHANCE TO SHOW SKILL

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

When l first got a wind of the International Investment Consortium (IIC) l was convinced that they could be some of the names that wanted to draw the attention of the country into their forum and later disappear into the thin air. My conviction was disapproved by and with events that followed. It was equally put in bay by the fact that these was a serious mission that seek and ended up meeting the presidency. They demonstrated their seriousness with facts and documents that were in their possession and which they shared. The first call to direct me to this consortium, came someone l had not known or met, Jim W. Opolot. He narrated to me what they were up to and with what arrangements they would eventually have. If you come from the same skull like my mindset you cannot take things on face value. We have known and seen some people calling themselves investors but end up leaving a trail of disorganized scenarios if not white elephants. I took, my time and went down to look into the background of IIC and l came out convinced that they would do the jobs proscribed in their profiles although it would take time. The country had to choose its priorities and put it on the table for eventual execution by IIC. With IT, the world has become very small and any information can be received at the fingertip.The IIC profile is very rich which should be given a chance to be proven otherwise unless there are or reason(s) for such. There is a new chapter in the country, among them, encouragement of investments both locally and internationally. I would be blowing my own trumpet if we do not call a spade a spade and instead call it a big spoon. It is not in doubt that a good job deserves a pat on the back. This is why we are saying with such rich background, IIC should be given a chance to prove their worth on the ground. Some speculations that are being advanced are premature and should not be entertained. It is normal that when a good thing is expected there are spoilers at the end whose main objectives are to create non-existence issues. These are people who do not want development and progress to take off and benefit the society. One stand judged with what one has done. Not what speculators say unless they have proof of the same? This is why rumors and unfounded information must be brought to an end if we are to collectively develop this nation. Many projects and undertakings have died or remained white elephants through these kind of unfounded grounds. It is for every one of us to collectively participate in the development of the country for the well-being of the future. This is why the leadership keeps on advocating for peace so that the nation can move forward. Yes, it can be done with institutions like IIC who are ready to inject resources and experiences to back-up their undertakings.