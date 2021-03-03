Give traders time to paint shops

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce had appealedto Juba City Council not to pressuretraders to paint their shops within a short period of time.

Earlier this month, Juba City Council directed all traders in the city to paint their shops with blue and yellow color so that the citylooksclean and good.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, thechairman of the State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Robert Pitia said traders are facing serious challenges because most people want to maintain their business in the market and some want to survive.

“The City Council should not say it is must, let them say we needed within a short period if you don’t have,work hard so that you can raise money, this business people are suffering and at the end of the day, the city council come and take some taxes from them and they don’t know that the traders have brought paints for painting their shops,”

He added that if they want to make Juba City clean,let them provide the paints to the traders so that they can contribute but the issue is let them come up with the policy by saying we provide you the paint but you can pay half of the money for painting the shops.