jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 3rd, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialGIVE PEACE A CHANCE IN THE COUNTRY
Editorial

GIVE PEACE A CHANCE IN THE COUNTRY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Whatever direction or dimension one would wish to take, peace must prevail first in society. This is why efforts being orchestrated by the government under the leadership of President Kiir must be appreciated and welcomed by all political divides in the country. Leadership should not only be pegged on sitting on the top and all renegades and warlords should understand that the immediate need of the common man is to have peace which would enable them to go about their chores without hindrances or disturbances. The country is bigger than one individual and this is why steps taken by the government to reach out for peace with the Kitgwang faction and the effective resumption of peace talks in Rome should be supported by all peace-loving citizens irrespective of their political affiliations or belief. Peace is the best 2022 gift that those longing for power can give to the common-man considering that elections could be held next year where this commodity called peace would play a vital role in the future of the country. For these reasons and others all efforts mooted and initiated by the government toward these directions should be the yardstick to make the country move forward. These concerted moves should translate only to one thing which has eluded and which has been in the political play in society for a long time. Peace is imminent and very necessary for socio-economic growth which remains the firm foundation of this nation for the current and the future generation. It is therefore important that any differences that may intend to derail the government efforts towards finding lasting peace should not be encouraged or entertained since at the end of the day those seeking power to rule will only rule people and the country if and when peace is at play not otherwise.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

MONEY DOESN’T CHANGE, IT UNMASKS THE REAL PERSON IN YOU

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang Odongo Odoyo There are myths that people have about money. Some say it changes people and others have it that it kills. I don’t subscribe to them all. Money doesn’t change, it actually reveals the person you have disguised for a long. If someone is humble, money will give them a voice to trample on others. If someone was kind, money would give them the power to destroy or kill. Money itself has another face that people don’t see. When you give someone your money, make sure that person has taken...
Editorial

The unified forces went hungry in cantonment sites

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Some weeks ago, a report had it that South Sudan was on the topping list of the hungriest countries in the world. Another report came with a different report that South Sudan has finally been given the top position as the most corrupt country in the world. In hindsight, it is not child’s play. For a country to be given that position, requires hard work. It is so sad that our government can work best when it comes to corruption and do it poorly when they are delivering services to...
Editorial

WOE TO A MAN WHO MURDERED HIS MOTHER!

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Odongo Odoyo By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest) It is reported that a man, from South Sudan, has murdered his very own mother in Adjumani refugee camp in Uganda. What angered him kill his mother is what all men are traditionalized not to quarrel because of. It is still an intact culture that men never quarrel or even ask for food when they are hungry, but this wicked dude, after having left food on fire being cooked by his mother and gone somewhere to have a sip of alcohol, came back...
error: Content is protected !!