GIVE ATTENTION TO WOMEN’S VOICES ON LAND LAWS

The government must come out and address the concern being fronted by women on landownership. Proper laws must be put in place to safeguard the interests of all irrespective of their gender. The concern is not coming from nowhere, but from the womenfolk which are loaded with facts that may not draw a positive line and which some male chauvinists may not proscribe to because of holding to the old mentality that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. Such thinking and behaviours have left many women being denied a right to inherit what are rightfully their shares in and within the ancestral backyards. The government advocate for equality in all spheres of life to every citizen including women and children. This equality may not be achieved if some thinking that are based on traditional norms are not discarded in the society to let live the chances for the much touted equality. It will be meaningless to talk about it if it is not practiced. It can be argued that such changes cannot come overnight, which is true but there should be a sign of the beginning and indications that there are willingness towards achieving such goals. Women have cried time and again but in some communities it is seen as a taboo leave alone to discuss but to think along those lines. Time is changing and there must be a change with that time. Women must be included in the national development agenda not to sit and look at what their opposite sex are doing but to fully participate inevery issue of national importance. They bear the brunt of every bad situation with their children, therefore they must be treated with dignity and given their place in the society. This is why their voice on land laws must be heard now instead of postponing it.