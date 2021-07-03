Girls top 2020 certificate of primary examination

By James AtemKuir

Female pupils have emerged the best in the 2020 Certificate of Primary Examinations (CPE)results, with Naomi Nyiel Deng Dakbai from Saint Andrew Primary School in Jonglei State topping the list with 457 out of 500 marks.

George Soro James Lomundu from Merkolog Primary School in Central EquatoriaState also scored 457 marks, to share the top position with Naomi.

Another girl Martha Thomas Abdallah along side classmate Emmanuel John Wani Augustino from Hai JCC Negil primary School in Central Equatoria State, scored 456 marks to become the third best pupil in the primary eight exams results released on Friday.

Puruskilla Bonifas Beyama Debayo, also a girl,Chol Malith Chol Cholboth from JCC Hai Negil Primary School and another girl Cicilia Gibson Doctor Isaac from Merkolog Primary School equally garnered 455 marks, becomingthe fourthbestpupilsnationwide.

Hawa Abdu Salama Khamis from Merkolog Primary School and Kings Academy respectively in Central EquatoriaState, Raja John Juma Samuel, Sarah Albino WolWol, Viola Moses Francis Juliano and Deng Diing Adim Yak from JCC HaiNegil together with Poch Samuel Laa Awuol from Gudele 1 Primary School equallyearned the fifth position with 455 marks.

Releasing the results yesterday, Martin TakoMoi the Deputy Minister of General Education and Instructions said some pupils failed to complete their primary studies due to factors such early marriage, drugs and early pregnancy among the girls.