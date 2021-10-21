Girls out-shined boys in senior four results in Yambio

By Baraka John

The State Ministry of Education and Instruction in Western Equatoria on Wednesday announced the result of 2020/2021 South Sudan Secondary school examinations with female students out-shined male students.

A total of 1, 588 students sat for the South Sudan Secondary school examinations early this year in which out 601 were female students. However, 599 female students passed leaving 2 failed. Mean while 987 male students sat with only 5 failed.

Speaking to the media during the results announcement, Minister Grace Appolo Musa commended the good performances to the commitment of the students and their teachers who dedicated their time to offer the best knowledge which has culminated to good achievement.

“My teachers had dedicated their time and that was why we only have seven students who failed the examination out of the 1,588 who sat this year. Twenty five secondary schools across western Equatoria State sat for the national examination early this year out of which, twenty two secondary schools passed with a hundred percent pass marks,” she added.

The minister expressed that among the twenty-five schools obtained 100% pass marks included Bishop Abangite College which took the lead, Kings’ college, Haddow Secondary School in Maridi, Motherland Secondary School in Mundri West, Mundri teachers’ union among others. A total of 1,588 students sat across the State out of whom 7 candidates, 5 male and two female said to have failed.

However the best top four performed male students included Malish Victor Robert Singira from Makpandu Secondary School science section scoring 89.7%, Sultan Hashim Sultan Awtia, Makpandu Secondary School science section obtaining 89.6%, Wayi Alex Manoah Petero Makpandu Secondary school scoring 89.0% while Knagu Christopher Martin Mongutu from Bishop Abangite College obtained 88.7%.

Meanwhile, the best top performed female students included Mboribie Peter Baptist Basa from Bishop Abangite College obtained 87.1%, Guidigbia Jully Riruyo Ngbakogbe from Abangite College with 86.9%, Alawiya Mariam Sirri Michael from Abangite College obtaining 86.7% all from Science section while Miidie Stella Ibiko Justin Mark of Kings’ College Arts section obtained 86.4%.