Girls in Boroli Refugee settlement appeal for justice

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Group of young girls who are living in Boroli (1) refugee settlement in Uganda have asked parents to leave Cultural norms that undermine the rights of women and girls which could be abandoned to empower women to achieve their goals.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the youth leader of Borolione refugee settlement Kiden Eveline revealed that parents want to follow the cultures of marrying children who are still young which is against Ugandan Law.

“The want to bring this stupid brain of teenage marriages even in Uganda forgetting that this is another country,’’ she angrily said.

She noted that girls in refugee settlement have a long way to go in attaining quality education.

However, girls in Boroli 1 camp are complaining that they often face inequality, inadequate access to education and health care, among others.

According to her, many women and girls in the country were not provided the opportunity to go to school so that they could stay at home and help their familiesaccording to reports. As a result, they are the most illiterate group in the country.

Meanwhile women representative of Ayilo refugee settlement Martha Juma asked men to leave habits of discriminating girls from attending school.

“If we look critically, boys are many in school because their parents send them to school but girls are left at home,’’ she concluded.

The conference organized by Rev James Amos a pastor at South Sudan Mission faith in Boroli 1 refugee settlement in Adjumani District, ended yesterday to see young girls realized their strength among men.