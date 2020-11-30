Girls fleeing forced marriage to have safe-house

By Lomederi James

The women association in Kapoeta called upon the National and State government, the embassies, the UN agencies, international and local NGOs, the Donor agencies, the business community and other well-wishers to build safe houses for girls and women fleeing sexual violence in the region.

The advocacy campaign was facilitated by Root of Generations, a local NGO that has been partnering with the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA South Sudan) to fight against child and forced marriages, teenage pregnancies, and GBV across Kapoeta region especially in Kapoeta South, North and Budi County.

Kapoeta is one of the regions in South Sudan with highest cases of GBV ranging from child marriages, intimate partner violence to rape.

Elizabeth Halima, the Chairlady of Kapoeta Women Association described the situation of forced marriages as deplorable. ‘’Children are forced to early marriages especially in the rural areas. They run to Kapoeta town for safety”.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have facility both at the police or any other place to protect the girls fleeing the negative practices. When they don’t get enough protection here, the relatives who hunt for them access and return them forcefully to their villages. Some of the victims voluntarily return if they don’t find food and other basic necessities. When these girls are forcefully returned to their villages, some of them end up committing suicide as protest to the action of their parents or relatives. Others flee to unknown destinations with hope to get protection but sometimes they even encounter more sexual violence. If the safe house is built, we could save many children by housing them here for a while as we find long term solution for their problem. This house will not only target young girls but also women who encounter worse forms of GBV like wife battering. They can receive protection as they undergo trauma counselling and healing’’ Halima added.

Regina Louren, the Police officer who has been receiving victims of forced marriages explained that some of the girls are young as 11 and are brought to her house for protection as there were no other place within the police station to safely accommodate them.

But as they live with her, it gets difficult for her to accommodate them. She has only one room for her family. Additional children at her home strain accommodation and feeding.

“Some of the victims comes with no clothes or soaps. Even though we sometimes receive soaps and sanitary materials from Kapoeta GBV cluster members, the issue of accommodation is more difficult. It will be a very good thing to have safe house built attached to police station. This house will ensure girls and women fleeing sexual violence get better protection, have access to basic necessities and civil rights to restore their dignity,” Louren reiterated.

The GBV cluster members in Kapoeta provide psychosocial support and referrals but critical cases that require effective protection mechanisms from the perpetrators are worrisome and carry big risks of targeting.

“These are cases that should be handled in the police. But it starts with safe house,” Clement Loboya, project manager of the Root of Generations added.

Morris Adolfo, a Public Prosecutor in Kapoeta acknowledged that cases of child marriages and other GBV cases are still very high. He added that once the cases reach their desk, they act. So the locals begin to fear reporting such cases.

The Director General in the ministry of Gender Child and social welfare Mr. Thomas Nawi, the Director General in the ministry of Education Mr. Aroma Seraphine and the Director General ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Paul Ohisa have all promised coordinated efforts and that the local government in Kapoeta would knock all the doors to have this issue addressed.