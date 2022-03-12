jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 12th, 2022
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

People all over the world are taking the issue of girl’s education very seriously, for the reason that they want to promote the standard of women in communities and the country at large. It is because other cultures in Africa are hindering the progress of women in terms of development.

It is up to individual women to take it seriously upon them and encourage others to do the same. If you are put in school, be serious and study very hard to reach your destination. These days many women study up to the University level with degrees or diplomas. Few of them have Doctorates because they put more effort to learn. If women are serious with education, 10 years to come the number of illiteracy among them will reduce.

This cannot come by surprise but it needs hard work first from the parents or guidance and Ministry of Gender and Social welfares and others. Anything in this world needs struggle with support from people who need progress for others.

However, we need to put more effort and cooperate in bringing up young girls to study and reach to certain levels. These days education is not only for girls, there are many boys who have opportunities to study but they don’t want to go to school. That is why there is a high rate of idleness among boys; several of them have become street boys and do a lot of criminal activities. It means parents should care for their children both girls and boys. This world is changing; children are following what is going on in the world. Those in underdeveloped countries compare themselves with generations in developed countries which cannot match. We have people in rural areas who do not know much about social media.

What message can you send to them about the situation in the country? Otherwise, the problems of girls education can be used to encourage other boys to be serious in education too.

May God bless us all

