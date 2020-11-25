jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, November 25th, 2020
HomeNewsGirl burned woman with hot water in Maridi
News

Girl burned woman with hot water in Maridi

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Bakindo Stephen-Maridi

A twenty  year  old  girl in Maridi County, Western Equatoria State burned a 38 years old woman  with  hot  water  during   a  fight  at Maridi  main  market commonly known as  (Suk  waida ) in local Arabic.

According   to eye  witness, the girl identified as Mary   John   went  to  the woman  tea place and  started   fighting  with  her  on   allegations  that  she  was having   an affair   with  her  husband. 

  Emmanuel  Laku, Maridi County  police  Inspector   said   they  have  arrested  the   suspect   and  she  is  now  under  detention.

 “We received   a  report   this  morning    at  around  eleven about  the  fighting  and we  have  arrested  the   girl and her husband, and from here now we  are  doing   our  investigation   into  the  matter,” Laku  said.

Inspector Laku urged   communities in Maridi to   distance themselves from violence, saying   such act is punishable   by law. 

 According  to  medical  report  from   Maridi  County  hospital  Dr. Mazine  Severino    confirm   the  physical  burn  and described that  the treatment of the affected (woman) patient will take two  to  three  weeks  because  her  epidemic skin is  affected adding that likely the  conditions  will improve.

  Dr.  Mazine   advice the women   not to   take   law into her hands, arguing solving problem while in anger could worsen any situation.

“As  a doctor  I  don’t  want   to hurt  anyone but  my  advice  is, especially   to  women    because  it is one of your fellow woman who poured  hot water   to  you. If  you  have  problem  settle   and   solve   the  problem     rather  than  solving  problem  with  problem,”   he  advised.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

error: Content is protected !!