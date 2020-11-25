Girl burned woman with hot water in Maridi

By Bakindo Stephen-Maridi

A twenty year old girl in Maridi County, Western Equatoria State burned a 38 years old woman with hot water during a fight at Maridi main market commonly known as (Suk waida ) in local Arabic.

According to eye witness, the girl identified as Mary John went to the woman tea place and started fighting with her on allegations that she was having an affair with her husband.

Emmanuel Laku, Maridi County police Inspector said they have arrested the suspect and she is now under detention.

“We received a report this morning at around eleven about the fighting and we have arrested the girl and her husband, and from here now we are doing our investigation into the matter,” Laku said.

Inspector Laku urged communities in Maridi to distance themselves from violence, saying such act is punishable by law.

According to medical report from Maridi County hospital Dr. Mazine Severino confirm the physical burn and described that the treatment of the affected (woman) patient will take two to three weeks because her epidemic skin is affected adding that likely the conditions will improve.

Dr. Mazine advice the women not to take law into her hands, arguing solving problem while in anger could worsen any situation.

“As a doctor I don’t want to hurt anyone but my advice is, especially to women because it is one of your fellow woman who poured hot water to you. If you have problem settle and solve the problem rather than solving problem with problem,” he advised.