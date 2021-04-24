Gezira IDPs received Food Assistance

By Hassan Arun

Central Equatoria government has donated food items to Gezira Internal Displace Persons (IDPs)

According to the Commissioner of Lainya County of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Lodongo Sebit, the food items will be sheltered at Gezira IDP camp, which included maize flour, oil, beans, salt and washing soap.

Speaking to Juba Monitor during the distribution of the food items, the Head Chief of Mukaya Payam, Jackson Ladu Scopas expressed his gratitude for the support the Commissioner has rendered to his people.

“TheseIDPs have been suffering without any relief intervention since their displacement on the 30th of last month.

I am happy today for what our Commissioner has done for donating food stuff to our suffering civilians sheltering at Gezira IDP centre. Now we are happy that what he gave will be able to support the small children for few days.

We appreciate him for being in solidarity with his displaced people. The IDPs received maize flour, cooking oil, beans salt and washing soap,” he added.

He added that he called on the State government and National government to work for security stability and permanent peace so that civilians can be able to cultivate to avoid relying on humanitarian support.

Jackson also urged the Humanitarian Organizations to support the efforts of the County Commissioner by providing more assistance to the suffering IDPs.

“This is a cultivation season and for me I want peace so that everyone can be able to cultivate to sustain his or her family livelihood because we are agriculturalists and depend on agriculture to eat and pay children’s school fees.,” he said

Ladu revealed that there were more displaced persons sheltering in the bushes of Mukaya and called on organizations to reach out and asses their situation.

The IDPs were displaced from Mukaya on the 30th of March due to the conflict between the SSPDF and forces of the National Salvation Front loyal to general Thomas Cirillo and presence of the Mundari cattle herders in the area.

Since their displacement, the IDPs said they have not received any food items until the donation of the commissioner of Lainya county on Thursday 22nd April 2021.