Genayuon United FC suspends from S. Sudan Cup

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) on Thursday suspended technical staff, players and other officials for waging violence against post officials during the match at Wau Stadium.

The disciplinary Committee in accordance to article 50 (a,c) of South Sudan Cup regulations 2012, amended 2019 has made the following ;

As Genanyuon United has lost its portion from the matching income. A fine of 100,000 SSP for the destruction inflicted. Suspended the head coach Maluach Garang Maluach from all football activities for 3 years due to inciting the violence.

The seven suspended players include Gabriel Akot Andrea, Edward Dhal Muorwel, KanybaiAder Manyiel, Dennis Deng Deng, Jimma Mathiang Luol and WelMaroup for 3 years after beating Match officials.

This drama happened during the match between Al-Hilal FC (Wau) advanced to the finals of Zone 1 in Wau and will face Zalan FC (Rumbek)on the 5thFebruary 2022.