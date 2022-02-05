jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 5th, 2022
Genayuon United FC suspends from S. Sudan Cup

Genayuon United FC posed group photo during South Sudan Cup

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) on Thursday suspended technical staff, players and other officials for waging violence against post officials during the match at Wau Stadium.

The disciplinary Committee in accordance to article 50 (a,c) of South Sudan Cup regulations 2012, amended 2019 has made the following ;

As Genanyuon United has lost its portion from the matching income. A fine of 100,000 SSP for the destruction inflicted. Suspended the head coach Maluach Garang Maluach from all football activities for 3 years due to inciting the violence.

The seven suspended players include Gabriel Akot Andrea, Edward Dhal Muorwel, KanybaiAder Manyiel, Dennis Deng Deng, Jimma Mathiang Luol and WelMaroup for 3 years after beating Match officials.

This drama happened during the match between Al-Hilal FC (Wau) advanced to the finals of Zone 1 in Wau and will face Zalan FC (Rumbek)on the 5thFebruary 2022.

Lainya authorities to renovate hospital

By Hassan Arun Cosmas The commissioner of Lainya County in Central EquatoriaState embarks on renovating the County hospital in order to create a conducive environment for better treatment of citizens in the area. Emmanuel Khamis Richard said that his administration is embarking on a renovation of the county health department block to deliver health services to the residents of the area. “The local government received funds for rehabilitation of the county headquarters and the commissioner’s residence.We need to create a conducive environment for the treatment of our people; therefore, we...
Parents urged to pay attention to issues of malnutrition

By Hassan Arun Cosmas A nutrition specialist appeals to the general population to pay more attention to addressing issues of malnutrition in Yei River County. Amie Simaya Morish, Nutrition Assistant at Yei civil hospital says that malnutrition is a dangerous disease that claims the lives of people. “This disease always claims lives of children under six to nine months and causes a lot of suffering to the entire population, especially during the period of the crisis in the country. The killer disease affects children, lactating mothers and elderly people because...
