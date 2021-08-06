Gen. Nando distances himself From Tombura violence

By Nema Juma

The general James Nando Mark has distanced himself from what has been happening in Tombura, calling it a political game against his name.

Previously, violence erupted in Tombura county where many houses were burnt including the chief’s house, loss of lives and thousands of people displaced in the county

However, Earlier the governor of Western Equatoria had accused some prominent politicians from the state of perpetuating the violence in Tombura County.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on phone, James Nando Mark said he has no hand in the conflict in Tombura adding that what is happening in Tombura is political.

“I don’t know what is happening in Tombura, I came to Juba since July last year up to now I am in Juba, how will I be in Tombura and be divided into two, secondly my force is living in Yambio not in Tombura, if someone is going to Tombura he will take permission from division six not from our barracks, my brothers and sisters Iam not aware of what is happening in Tombura,” Nando said.

He accused the SPLA-IO of destabilizing security in Tombura county but not Nando forces, am not from SPLA-IO, “am now in the government, what will take me again to the SPLA-IO to do bad things”.

“It’s the SPLA-IO forces that are causing insecurity in the area, am not from (IO)I am from the government,” Nando said.

He added that those who were saying that his forces should relocate from there, those are politics. UN is on ground, government is on ground and National Security, why are they concentratingon Nando forces, yet all are not there,”

“On Monday am going to Yambio so that they can prove that my forces were found there. My own forces have no food, how will I get ammunitions, those saying Nando forces, it’s just their politics,” he stated.