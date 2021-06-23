GATWECH-Turns down presidential appointment

By John Agok

The SPLA –IO Military Chief Lt Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual is said to have rejected Presidential appointment as an adviser. The appointment of the military chief to the new position was announced through presidential decree on Monday.

Gatwech was quoted by some media outlets of turning down the appointment and requested for full implementation of R-ARCISS first.

“We are not after the positions, but after a genuine implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and that is why this appointment doesn’t work”, according to media reports.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said that, he could not say if Lt. Gen. Gatwech’s rejection of the appointment was true or false until he confirmed the same from the relevant authorities.

“At the moment l cannottell you if it is true or false ifGatwech had rejected the appointment. It might be a mere propaganda by some media outlets. I have to wait for an official communication from the higher authorities”, he said.

Lam revealed that, he only knew the appointment letter was delivered to Gatwech eight month ago and it was not clear why he should decide to turn it down.

“I am wonderingwhy he should turn down the appointment as presidential Advisor for Peace while the samewas delivered to him eight months ago”, he said.

The SPLM-IO’sPuok Both Baluang, Director Public Relation Officer told Juba Monitor that, they had not received official communication from Lt. Gen. Gatwech’s position on turning down the appointment as Presidential Advisor for Peace.

“I am not having the official communication or document from Gatwech rejecting the appointment, all I know is that, he was consulted on this appointment some months ago”, he said.

Baluang assured the public that, Gatwech is no longer assuming the role of being Chief of General Staff for SPLA-IO at the movement and that his successor will be named soon.

“All I can assure the public is that, Gatwech is no longer assuming the role of Chief of General Staff for SPLA-IO at the moment. His successor will soon be named to the public”, ,he added.

He disputed any bad relationship between Gatwech and Dr.RiekMacharTenyadmitting that, they had some administrative differences had already been settled.

Gatwech’s appointment was announced on SSBC on Monday by Presidential decree.

Since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in 2018, Gatwech had been stationed in the Magenis area along the common border of Sudan and South Sudan.

He was in charge of all sectors, divisions, brigades, and battalions of the SPLA-IO.

Gatwech had recently complained to the regional guarantors that the peace agreement was fragile.