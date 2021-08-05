GATWECH-Claims to replace Machar

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The First Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual has declared himself as the interim chairman and commander in chief of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition/ Army (SPLM/A-IO).

Gen. Dual was a staunch supporter of the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar until they fall out in July when he was appointed as an adviser to the President. His disagreement also rotates on the implementation of the security arrangement and others which are yet to be completed according to the peace agreement.

On Tuesday, Gen. Dual allegedly issued a press release claiming that Dr. Machar no longer represents the interests of the wider population in South Sudan as he had become part of the national government, compromising fundamental issues, hence his views were not helping SPLM/A-IO, according to what was circulated through some media outlets.

He added that the decision came when all field commanders organized a three-days meeting in Megan is at the border with Sudan this week which resolved to dismiss and strip Dr. Riek Machar of the leadership position of the party. The military commanders recommended him to take over the role of First Vice President of South Sudan under the revitalized peace deal.

He revealed that he had no intention of resorting to violence but joining the peace implementation as the new interim leader of the SPLM/A-IO.“The people of South Sudan need peace, and as long as they need peace, we are ready to continue with the peace agreement”. His statement dated 3rd August 2021 claimed.

“I accuse Dr. Riek Machar for not pushing for the full implementation of the security arrangement, especially the training, graduation and deployment of the unified forces and I believe that the unified forces is an essential part of the peace deal that will prevent the repetition of 2016 violence. I will never come to Juba to take up my new role unless the unified forces are graduated and deployed,”

However, when Juba Monitor contacted SPLM-IO Director for Information and Public Relations Puok Both Baluang for comments, he said they were in a day long day meeting.

“I know but I can’t tell you anything at the moment because the meeting is still on,” Baluang” said. By press time he had not responded to Juba Monitor on the issue of Gatwech taking over the party leadership.