Friday, March 11th, 2022
Editorial

FULFILL PROMISE TO PAY LECTURERS’ ARREARS

In every situation dialogue remains the key to success and understanding. The Ministry of Finance has come out to promise that they are ready to pay lecturers their salary arrears outstanding for the last six or so months. The promise came after a number of protracted protests and threats of strike by the academicians who felt that their needs were not being addressed as required with appropriate speed. It is not too late but both the paymaster and the lecturers should understand that mass action is always dangerous to the growth of the economics of the country where instead dialogue and round table talks should be applied to divert any possible breaking of the law. Indeed the lecturers have the right to express their feeling and the government should understand that feeling by doing what are within its mandate by paying the lecturers on time. Non-payment of salaries is hurting to not only the lecturers but even the entire civil servants, something that should be looked into with serious microscope. It is not new and promises have been made time and again with little if any action being taken. Let it be as it may that this time and on Monday, the higher institutions teaching fraternity will truly smile to the bank and will not be disappointed.There must be a beginning of a new chapter build trust and to handle national issues transparency and accountability without leaving one side to doubt the other. The sense of patriotism and collective belonging to the nation should be the number one priority. The Ministry of Finance should not give lip services just to try and divert or defuse the tension. The truth should lead their mind and where it is not possible they have to say so and discuss it together with the aim of finding a solution which would prevent protests and strikes.

