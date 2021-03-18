Fuel shortages affect public transport

These days, people who board public transport are complaining of shortages of vehicles at the bus stations due to scarcity of fuel. The situation started a few days ago when the passengers realized that many buses were parked and few were operational in the bus parks.

On the 16th of this month, many people went late to the office because they got difficulty in boarding the public transport. Some of them said there were no enough cars at the bus stations; several of them used boda-boda which is very expensive.

When drivers were asked why they parked their buses, they said it was because of shortages of fuel. Earlier this month, the government said there was fuel being produced locally in the country and that it was going to reduce the prices of fuel. There would be no problem with fuel at all, what is happening is contrary to what had been said.

In a real sense, people are not supposed to complain about the issue of fuel in the country. Prices of fuel are expecting to reduce instead of becoming expensive.

It has not taken time from the date the information was said in the media. People were expecting positive changes than negative. What should happen could be the development of people in any aspect, because the money that is being produced from the fuel would be used for progress in the country. Prices of food items would come down yet everything is from within. Not taxes should be taken from the drivers.

For this condition, the government should find out why there are shortages of fuel. The reasons given by the managers of petrol stations were not enough.

South Sudan is supposed to export fuel to other countries than having shortages of it. People cannot continue to experience fuel crisis, what is going on with economic challenges. It is better to get a solution within this period of time. The more it continues, the more it will affect work in the country, because the majority of the people are using public transport for their movement.

May God bless us all.