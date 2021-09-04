jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, September 4th, 2021
Editorial

FUEL SHORTAGE IS LOOMING YET AGAIN

Editorial

Shortage of fuel is looming and very eminent that soon motorists will start flocking petrol stations or lining up for the commodity. It also means that there is no reduction of prices of basic commodities in sight. Already motorists have started lining up in the stations in Juba, meaning it could be worse in the states where the fuel can only be transported after going through the city. Other commodities and items would soon follow suit since the stand-off at one stop border entry point where truck drivers have been holding onto a sit down because of insecurity. They have been there for more than ten days with goods and items among them fuel meant for the country. The most important thing right now is to dialogue with the truck drivers who feel threatened by the criminals along the Juba-Nimule Highway so that they could resume their operations. Surely, the country needs their services and the continued boycott could only cause untold suffering to the common-man. The insecurity on this road has been wanting with the government promising to deal with it perpendicularly. These promises have for sometimes worked but the occurrence of the ambushes and killings of innocent road users have not stopped. A combined team of security organs was recently dispatched to check and identify the hot spots on the highway where the crooks hide and operate from. The security apparatus promised to deal with these cases and also involve their counterparts from the other side of the border. All these promises have not worked for the striking drivers who have remained adamant while some of the perishable goods in the trucks go to waste. This needs urgent solution before the consumers who are yet to recover from the dollar mania are plunged into another mode of disadvantageous situation by the fuel shortage.

