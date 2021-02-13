FUEL-Prices up in Juba

By WekAtakKacjang

Fuel prices have shot up in Juba and its surroundings forcing commuters to pay more in the public transport sector.

Most petrol stations have gone up to 350SSP from the initial 270South Sudanese Pound. Only Trinity Energy still remain the lowest currently with the previous pump cash price of 270South Sudanese Pound and 260 SSP with m-Gurush electronic money transfer, addition of SSP 10 from the previous 250SSP by the same system.

The fuel price increase forced the transport sector through their union to present a proposal for fare increase to Juba City Council Legislative, the move which the council rejected and referred the same back to the union for further deliberation.

Speaking to Press yesterday, the Chairperson of City Legislative Council, Peter LoroPaulino said that the council was concerned about the citizens while public transportdrivers were concerned with services delivery which should be harmonized to suit all parties..

“If we say no for the increment the buses will stop and life will be terrible to commuters which we don’t want. Although we are in one month lockdown let all of us come and sit, discuss, and find amicable solution.”

“Today the Council summoned the chairperson for Public Transport Union Central Equatoria to come and explain the reason why they increased public transport fares while we were still dialoging.” Loro said.

He added that in the next sitting they would see how to solve the issues of the fare increment.

However, the Chairperson of the Union Central Equatoria State, Isaac OsfaldoLoful the said wasdue to the current situation of fuel prices from 270 to 350 SSP per litre in most petrol stations in Juba.

“The management of Public transport would like to inform the general public that all public fares to different locations have been changed accordingly. The new increment comes when South Sudan National Taskforce on Covid-19 announced one month lockdown,”