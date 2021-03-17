Fuel hike forces public transport to limp

By John Agok

Fuel price hike paralyzed most public transports and interrupted commuters’ schedules in Juba as shortage left most of the public bus parks and boarding points empty.

In an interview with Juba monitor, one of the ecommuters Jane Lauren explained her disappointments over lack of public transport.

“ I have been waiting for over an hour now here and no bus has shown up this morning. I cannot afford amount or fares whichBodaboda operators want me to pay and when I asked him, he said that it is the issue of fuel,” She added.

Simon Loduleclaimed lack of fuel in his bus due to the increases of fuel prices in some petrol stations but said the long queue at Trinity Energy Patrol Station which was selling fuel cheap had to be addressed.

“Trinity Energy Patrol station is good but queue is the problem which delays us a lot. But HASS patrol station is selling one liter at 450 and 460 respectively”, he said.

Hass Patrol Station Country Manager Mr. Ahmed Kalmey could not talk to Juba Monitor since he was away , but a staff who preferred to remain anonymous , said that they were being affected by the landing cost.

“We are being affected by what is called landing cost and market prices On top of it is the devaluation of currency.

The landing cost begins with taxes pay at the border and dollar rates in the black market,” he explained.

He urgedthe government to regulate the prices of fuel in all patrol station so that,“ we can save the capital not to talk about the profit since the economic crisis had hit everyone globally”, he added.

According to HASS other patrol stations were selling fuel at 500 SSP, 460 SSPand 300 SSPa liter of diesel and patrol.

However Trinity Energy Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Mdezaadmitted that they were all affected by the exchange rate in the market but stocked fuel for all nine stations in Juba which made them continue supplying customers.

However an effort to reach the Managing Director of NilePet Bol Muorwel Ring for comment were futile .