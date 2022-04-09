jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 9th, 2022
A foot for thought

Fruit and milk factories in South Sudan are important

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

I could be ignorant or not if South Sudan has factories for fruits and milk in Juba or other parts of the country. Within Juba City, there are a lot of fruits like now the season of mangoes, if you go to the market; people are selling them at reasonable prices. For example 1,000 SSP you can buy or less than that according to the money you have.

The aim of this story is not for selling fruits in raw materials but to have factories in general for fruits and milk in the country. A place like Yambio or areas in Western Equatoria state has a lot of fruits of different kinds. We can make juices out of it.  During the mango season, we can have them at cheaper prices, and other fruits as well as possible can be done in the same way.

Factory for sugar is likewise possible in many parts of the country to mention a few. In addition to that, we have herds of cows, goats, and sheep. A country is supposed to benefit from the milk of these animals instead of milk being exported from the neighboring countries.

Anything being produced locally, it would be sold at a cheaper price compared to export goods. By having the above mentioned in various places, people would grow healthy and it would also reduce diseases and hunger in the country. The owners of those fruits and animals would not see animals benefit from marriage but would benefit from the money they will get out of sales.

 On the other hand, it would reduce the number of criminal people or those who fight in the states due to the issue of animals.   If governments in ten states plan well in the matters of fruits and animals, it would solve a lot of things in the country.

Everything depends on a good plan, time management, and the implementation of programs laid down. Let us think about how to go about it. If it is already in other places of the country, let us see what can be improved. I know there is a place for selling milk in Hai Neem and Atlabara B, but I don’t know whether they are operational. However, it is better to have factories and increase what we have in other areas.

May God bless us all.

