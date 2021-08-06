Frontline Community Workers champion child breastfeeding campaigns

By Robin Giri

Shy mother faced side way when asked how often she breastfed her child. Her child’s limbsliedunder her arms as she was prodded again by the nurseand then responded in her native Dinka.

“Oh, that is not enough,”said Winnie Dieto, the nurse at the Maluakon Outpatient Therapeutic Programme Centre in Aweil.“You need to breastfeed the child more often, along with other foods.”

Winne pointed to the posters plastered on the wall of the nutrition centre which had simple illustrations about the benefits of breastfeeding and infant feeding practices.

The 20-year-old Abiyak Dut bit her lower lip and nodded, her eyes bright with hope, as she held her14-month-old Awar Aduil then fast asleep.

Awar was Abiyak’s third born child.She had two older children aged six and three at home respectively. Four weeks before, Awar was diagnosed with acute malnutrition and referred to that nutrition centrewith low weigh.

“She weighed only 6 kilos four weeks ago and today when we weighed her, she was 7.2 kilos,” said Winnie.

For the last three weekly visits, Abiyak was provided each time with 14 sachets of highly fortified ready to eat therapeutic food which was used to treat children suffering from acute malnutrition.

Although Awar had gained some weight in the last four weeks, it was not enough.The nurse and the community nutrition workers at Maluakon NutritionCentre wantedAbiyakto feed the little Awar more often.

Severe malnutrition was a very serious condition among children under five. If untreated it could lead to more health complications. It could kill a child as the body couldn’t have strength and immunity to fight simple illnesses such as diarrhoeal diseases and pneumonia.

Food insecurity and malnutrition had been at the highest levels since South Sudan gained independence 10 years ago. 60 percent of the population was severely food-insecure with families unable to feed themselves because of the compounded effects of conflict, displacement, massive flooding, the economic impact of COVID-19 and rising poverty.

In 2021, UNICEF estimated that 313,000 children under five years of age would be affected by acute malnutritionin South Sudan.

Even when food was available, many mothers like Abiyak lacked the knowledge of correct feeding practices and how to prepare nutritious foods with existing food items.Most of them were unschooled and became mothers at early age, often in their early teens. They lacked experience and were often unaware of basic health and nutrition measures, including breastfeeding, which they could easily implement at home.

Fortunately, severe malnutrition could be treated.UNICEFprocured therapeutic foodsand lifesaving medicines to treat common childhood illnesses and other medical supplies to 1145 centres nation wide.

At the nutrition centre, Abiyak was also counselled by Nyibol Awaya, who was the relapse nutrition worker. Nyibol explained how to prepare nutritious foods with the available resources and most importantly, told her to continue breastfeeding.

“Many times, the problem is not that there is not enough to eat. It is the lack of knowledge by young mothers on how often to feed and on the importance to continue breastfeeding,” said Ms. Nyibol.

The community nutrition workerswere trained to detect malnutrition among children and to make referrals to nutrition centres. They also provided messages on the importance of clean water, hygiene and sanitation which prevented diarrhea and other communicable diseases that afflicted children and contributed to malnutrition.

“Today, I learned how to make healthy food for my children. I will feed Awar with the therapeutic food and continue to breastfeed her and come back next week so you can check on her,” said Abiyak, sounding a little more confident.

While treatment was key to fighting acute malnutrition, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health focused on preventing malnutrition. The nutrition programme supported the training of community nutrition workers who were the actual warriors in this campaign. They counselled mothers and caregivers on proper feeding andincreased breastfeeding which would help to prevent malnutrition.

To commemorate Global Breastfeeding Week, the Ministry of Health and UNICEF had joined hands with many partners and called upon mothers, fathers and policy makers to work as one to promote exclusive breastfeeding of children up to six months and to continue breastfeeding until the child would be two years old.