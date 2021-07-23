jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 23rd, 2021
Editorial

FROM USA WITH LOVE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

During our teenage days, l became a bookworm and, in the process, l came across a novel by one of the prominent authors of that time James Hardly Chase in one of his books titled No Orchid for Miss Blandish, then another one by Ian Fleming or James Bond, From Russia with love. Pardon me, please. I would be saying the same from America with love. You see the Biden administration has decided to give Africa the whole continent, a whopping 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. The first part is to be administered in three countries in the continent. The vaccines have been produced by an America Company, Johnson and Johnson. The USA is targeting 49 countries to be supplied in Africa. The vaccine have been donated to African Union for that purpose. It looks like very good news coming from the continent’s friend which indeed should be the case at this time when Covid-19 is causing havoc in the entire world. But is this the case our friends are donating for. Something is telling me that there is more to it than meets the eyes. I do not want to be seen as being critical of the donation, but l am just being cautious bearing in mind our situation in the country and the continent as a whole. I am being careful because of the past history of producing and dumping in the name of giving assistance to the third world. There are cases not worth mentioning but which have been there and still exist where such a large sum of donations have ended up being destroyed publicly because they are not fit for human beings. I am not saying this is the case but the possibilities cannot be ruled out after all just recently there were doses through the same AU which were proved to have expired before being put to use. I am just trying to tell our brothers and sisters in AU to be careful when receiving such donations on behalf of the continent. After all, it has been proved that in most cases the continent was being used as a trial ground for anything that is coming from the West. It is good to give with a good heart other than doing something to settle a score or injure the good being of other innocent people.  Conflict entrepreneurs who are cooking problems and issues within their households only to end up spreading the same to others. There must be honesty and trust in whatever one does. There should be goodwill and understanding in helping or assisting one another. It should not be monkey business meant to test the level of the understanding of the blacks in the continent. It should all be “From Russia with Love” like Ian Fleming’s books and from the USA with love without conditions. AU should do this continent a favor not to accept.

