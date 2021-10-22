From primary school teacher to a minister; the story of Anigunde Cecilia

By Emelda Siama John

Western Equatoria State Minister for Gender, Child and Social Welfare had a career spanning over 30 years imparting knowledge to learners before she landed on a ministerial post last year.

Aniguide Cecilia Bii, a mother of five, had seen many children began school and moved on to become doctors, lawyers and among others while some for nearly four decades.

After graduating with Diploma in Education Management and Governance in 1972, the 54-year-old eloquent public servant, in 1983, embarked on a teaching occupation would see her stood in front of chalkboard for the next 38 years.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor recently, Ms. Cecilia narrated how she armed herself with chalk to fight analphabetism and liberate South Sudanese from poor English Speaking.

“What made me to go to teaching profession was when I saw people in exile who are doing diploma speaking fluent English as their national language, but when I came back to South Sudan, I found it hard for people to speak even other languages especially English. Very many people in my society didn’t know how to speak English,” she said.

Cecilia recalled of the illiteracy prevalence among people in her home town of Ezo after returning from Kenya where had been studied.

“I was among the few people in Ezo who were educated,” she lamented.

Before going to Kenya, Ceciliacompleted her primary education in what was bythen known as Naadi Payam, Ezo County in Western Equatoria State.

She said that she previously worked with the World Health Organization [WHO] as a polio vaccination field assistant, sensitized community in Yambio, Tombura and Ezo about the epidemic between 2000 and 2004.

Those activities excited her community in Yambioand was honored as a role-model and goodwill ambassador to encourage young girls and women to go to school and get education in Yambio.

“They community identified me as a capable person who could be the role model for women to go back to school in 2004,” she said.

Sheadded that the reason she left the health activities was to educate mothers and small children about polio.

In 2005, Cecilia said that she went to Tombura and spent two weeks where they opened an English center classes and started teaching English language. They did it for three months where women andgirls who had dropped out of school joined our center.Over the years, they continued to open more community girls’ schools in Tombura, Yambio, and in Naadi Payam, Ezo and up to the boarder, she added.

Ms. Cecelia over the years had become a prominent educator,and after South Sudan independence, she subsequently became a tutor for teachers.

“From 2012-2013 we formulated courses toput in practice training of teachers so that they become up to date with new teaching technics that encourage equal treatment ofwomen, girls and boys,” she said.

Now the 54-year-old, has continued to embrace one moral principle; to care for those without means. She headed an institution that championed the rights of vulnerable people that provided support to group which included widows, homeless children and orphans.

“We have one training center for people with disability; the deaf and the blind. We also have children who were wounded in war and became disabled attending courses in the center. We also tried to track girls who have dropped out of school and give them second chance to join vocational training,” she stated.

“In the Directory of Gender,we try to give support to widows and address problems like gender-based violence including making that sure rape cases,” she said, decrying rape which she described as “really very big problem” in Yambio.

Basic needs such as food, dressing, school and health care were never been easy to meet, she noted.

As elders and leaders of communities, one should support vulnerable people in the community by talking to them, bring them closer. One should cooperate with the community to provide solutions to their problems. Nepotism could not take us anywhere one imagines because this nation needs change, she said.

South Sudanese should always use prayers as a weapon to bring change in the country, she added.