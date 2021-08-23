FRESH- Inter-communal clashes in Tombura

By Mamer Abraham

Fresh intercommunal clashes have erupted in Tombura, leaving dozens lives lost, 65 houses burnt and over 2500 people displaced.

The fresh fighting is an escalation of the previous intercommunal conflict between two communities of Tombura County allegedly caused by misunderstanding between the SPLA-IO and Nando’s forces.

Edmond Yakani, the Executive Director of CEPO and the facilitator of community peace consultations in Tombura said that the situation was a clear politically motivated act by some elites and elders for “political gain”.

“It is a high time for the national government to support Western Equatoria State with efforts to bring calm to Tombura County. We appreciate the intervention of security forces on the ground for controlling the random gun shooting in the communities,” he said.

Yakani referred to this as a grave human rights violation characterized with cases of massacres and crimes against humanity, forced displacement of individuals and risking of the protection of civilians.

He condemned the violence in Tombura calling it destructive and leading to breaking of rule of law and respect of human rights.

“Further we are urging the leadership of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) to encourage the humanitarian agencies to respond to the humanitarian situation facing the IDPs of Tombura County Violence,” the statement read.

He called for urgent intervention of State security institutions to remedy the situation.