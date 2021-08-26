Fresh fighting erupts in Nyori Refugee Camp

Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei.

The Commissioner of Yei-River County confirmed that forces loyal to National Salvation Front (NAS) attacked and vandalized Nyori Refugee camp in Lasu Payam of Yei-River County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Agrey Cyrus Kanyikwasaid that the refugees were from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.He said that some of them fled their country in 2006 after horrific persecutions waged against DR. Congo by the Ugandan Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) and continuous instability in the Nuba mountains of the Sudan that forced them into Nyori Refugee Camp.

“Refugees’ health centre was set on fire, medicines looted and remaining medical stocks burnt down with the ambulance that helped transport sick refugees and host community for further treatment in Yei vandalized. The State government confirmed abduction of young men and women together with looting of their food and none food items and I condemn the brutal acts perpetuated on the vulnerable refugees and host community and term it a violation of human rights and act of terror,”Kanyikwa said.

He condemned the actions of the National Salvation Front forces and any action of armed rebellions perpetuated on vulnerable people and civilians.

“I want to denounce any individual and institution that supports terror and any violence against the people,” he added.

Kanyikwa called upon the State and National governments to put to an end the violence perpetuated in Yei-River County.He also called upon the international bodies and countries he claimed supported the National Salvation Front and other rebel groups to denounce acts of violence and join hands to save lives of the vulnerable civilians.