FRESH-Clashes of Dr. Machar, Gatwech forces

By James Atem Kuir

Fierce clashes resumed on Monday morning between rival forces of 1st Lt. General Simon Gatwech Dual and those under First VicePresident Dr. Riek Machar Tenyin Magenis.

The clashes flared up despite a ceasefire agreement reached between FVPDr. Machar and General Johnson Olony, one of the top official in the breakaway faction led by Gen. Gatwech Dual, last week.

The latest fighting erupted at about 6:30 in Tabaldi, about 25km away from Magenis/Kitgwangin Upper Nile, according to Brigadier General William Gatjiath Deng the spokesperson of Gen. Gatwech faction.

“This morning at exactly 6:30 am- the same time forces under the command of FVP Dr. Macharattacked our forces last time- they came and attacked our military unitsin Tabaldi. Tabaldi is 25km from Kitgwang,” Gen. Deng said in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

Gen. Deng accused the SPLM/A-IO forces under FVP Dr. Machar of initiatingthe attack on their position and claimedthat the attacking forces were repulsed after a 30-minutes combat.

The spokesperson also alleged that three soldiers from Dr. Machar side were killed and some wounded.

Puok Both Bulang the SPM/A-IO Director for Information and Public relations confirmed the renewed clashes but could not elaborate further, saying Col. Lam Paul Gabriel the military spokesperson was best placed to provide needed details.

“I would like to confirm thatthere has been fighting in Magenis between our forces and those allied to Gen. Gatwechbut l prefer you to contact our military spokesperson. Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel is the right person to givethe details of what happened in the course of the day.

However, Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel the military spokesperson of the SPLM/A-IO faction allied to Dr. Machar could not be reached for comments as his known phone contacts were unreachable by press time.

Last week, the two factions of the SPLM/A-IO first clashed in Magenis, leading to the death ofmore than 30 people from both sides according to media reports.

It followed allegedouster of Dr. Machar from the leadership of the SPLM/A-IO,bythegroup led by the former Chief of General Staff, General Simon Gatwech Dual, General Johnson Olony of Sector One command and General Thomas Mabor Dhoal of Sector three command.

The deepening tension within the SPLM/A-IO has been condemned by IGAD, the 2018 peace negotiator, United Nation mission in South Sudan and the International community.