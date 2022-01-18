Freight forwarders welcome suspension of mandatory Covid-19 testing

By Bida Elly David

South Sudan Freight forwarders Association has welcomed the lifting of the compulsory Covid-19 test by Ugandan authorities of truckers and passengers traveling the Kenya-Uganda border.

The association welcomed the suspension by Ugandan health authorities at the Malaba border with Kenya where trucks destined to South Sudan pass.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Consulate Nera, a clearing urgent in Malaba said that Uganda’shealth ministry suspended the compulsory Covid-19 test after Kenyan trucks en route to South Sudan piled up at the border preventing movement of goods and passengers.

“Uganda Ministry of Health suspended Covid-19 mandatory test after noticing that the poor performance of RDTs Antigen among non-symbolic individuals and the continued build-up of trucks on Kenyan and South Sudan sides making movement of both goods and passengers difficult,” she said.

The agent said there was need for more efforts to be exerted to ensure reduction of tax rates or working out an agreement that will exempt certain goods from taxes.

“Despite the fact that the health Department did their best to suspend the mandatory test, the truckers and passengers still demand more efforts to be invested towards tax exemption and reduction of the rates to simplify movement of goods and packing of trucks,” she reiterated.