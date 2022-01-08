Freight Association pleas talks between Gov’t and URA over heavy tax

By Bida Elly David

South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association/Business Community in Mombasa in their grievance report called upon South Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation to draw courtesy to their apprehensions through talks with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) over heavy tariffs.

Earlier last Month, Ugandan Revenue Authority and K.Polygon Company impounded a number of trucks carrying goods worth millions of shillings, levying heavy tariffs on the trucks, demanding mandatory Covid-19 test each time upon entry to the Country alongside Certificate of test,

‘’Ugandan Revenue Authority alongside a Company known as K.Polygon have earlier impounded transit cargo at Malaba charging 100$ per truck for cancellation of transit Bond and other unjustifiable heavy taxes imposed on South Sudan Transit in Malaba bordering Uganda. Importers are being subjected to bear the costs caused by the delay accumulated by the transporting companies. Uganda Health Officers at Malaba and Busia border require Truck drivers and passengers to take fresh Covid-19 test after a test has already been done in Kenya through costs’’ The report reads

Furthermore, they said that the outrageous fees imposed by Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA) and Polygon Company left traders with no option but to increase the prices of commodities on the South Sudan Markets as results, innocent people (final consumers) suffer due to inflation making the standard of living to drop

However, the association has urged South Sudan ministry of foreign affairs to advise Uganda Revenue towards imposition of heavy tariffs on cargoes destined to South Sudan as well as avoid impounding them for long creating economic recession to importing Countries.

''Uganda Revenue Authority should not impose heavy tariffs on the trucks passing through their land and avoid impounding cargoes to mitigate economic recession the importing Countries. The levying of the heavy taxes on the goods makes traders to sky-rocket the prices of their goods to importing Countries creating recession in the final Consumer's standard of leaving and constant economic downfall'' The report reads

However, efforts to reach South Sudan Government officials was futile.