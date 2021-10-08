FREEZE-All their accounts, banks ordered

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

All commercial banks in the country have been directed to freeze all the account of the ring leaders of the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) – South Sudan, including their related organizations.

A circular from the Central Bank dated 6th October 2021 and signed by the Director General of Banking Supervision, Research and Statistic bank, Moses Makur Deng directed all commercial banks to freeze the accounts of Abraham A. Awulic, Rajab Mohandis, James David Kolok, KuelAguerKuel and Wani Michael.

“In reference to the mention subject, you are hereby directed to freeze and block all the account of the below individuals with immediate effect,” read part of statement.

While on the same notes directive were also given for the blocking their related organization.

“In reference to the mention subject, you are hereby directed to block all the bank account of below organization with immediate effect. The organization are Sudd Institute, Organization for Responsive Governance, Okay Africa Foundation, and Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance.

This came following the move by the group in which they called on the public to demonstrate against the government on the 30th August 2021 which aborted and the leaders went underground since then.