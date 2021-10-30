jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, October 30th, 2021
Editorial

FREEDOM OF JUDICAIRY IS A SURE WAY TO JUSTICE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

One thing which should be appreciated in the judiciary is the declaration and the introduction of mobile courts which should be extended to the ten states and the three administrative areas. There are reports that in some areas cases have been pending far too long which denied the parties involved the right to know what is wrong and what would follow. On this one, the judiciary has scored high points which would be hundred percent only if the program will work effectively. A common saying that Justice delayed is Justice denied, in this case would be viewed in the past as history. Let this program come to life and let it work to reduce time one could take in custody before their cases are heard and determined according to the law of the land. Surely some petty offenders have fallen victims of long delays in custody. While earlier, these cases could go for year in year out without remedy or being solved. It cannot be taken for granted that the circumstances are normal since the right of a person is involved and one is innocent until proven guilty according to the law of the land. For this one it should not be like other programs which have been pronounced and ended up being still-born. With the peace and the changing political atmosphere, each and every government institution should be seen to be doing its work diligently and without being under supervision. They should work independently but collectively because the aim is to inject the much needed service delivery to the masses who are the tax-payers.The initiation of mobile courts in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps would also make it easier for those seeking justice to get it not far away and they are many going with reports coming from the camps. The unity government should not relax in its quest to provide services to the common-man which they promised to do during the search and after the signing of the peace agreement which brought them together after that long journey of struggle to bring home to the expecting citizens what they had really longed  for called peace. The judiciary is one of the three arms of the government with the other two being the executive and the legislator. The effectiveness of them being felt for the good of the public must be the possibilities of collectively handling issues that are of national interests. There have been real need to go home clear and dry. Therefore, instead of twisting, the iron rod be straighten to serve its purpose of providing justice to those who are in need of it. The public would only be happy and convinced when the dispensation of cases are done with minimal delays and sure and proper judgments are meted accordingly to the satisfaction of all.This is when courts will be seen to be operating independently.

