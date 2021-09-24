jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, September 24th, 2021
HomeNewsFree visa for S. Sudanese to Uganda
News

Free visa for S. Sudanese to Uganda

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

The Uganda government has waived visa fees to South Sudanese nationals entering Uganda with effect from the first of October. However, the gesture will be tested for a month while expecting South Sudan to reciprocate without which it would be canceled.

Addressing media yesterday, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga said, South Sudan had been given a month to reciprocate, or else Uganda will reinstate the fees.

“The move to waive visa fees among East African Community (EAC) partner states is premised on the decision by the heads of the state of the EAC made in 2016 to allow free movements of people as laid down in the common market protocol,”

A source at the South Sudan embassy in Kampala confirmed to Juba Monitor “As a true spirit of integration of the people of EAC to achieve common market development”.

Efforts to get comments from relevant departments in Jubawere futile. No comment was forthwith coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Immigration department.

Well-placed sources, however indicated that Juba was working on the modalities of the visa fees and would unconditionally make a significant step toward achieving the dreams of the EAC of an open market.

Last month, Kenya and South Sudan announced an end to visa requirements for their nationals visiting the two countries in the latest move to boost regional integration.

The decision means South Sudanese traveling to Kenya will be entitled to enter the country free as long as they carry a valid passport and meet other health conditions for travelers. In return, Kenyans will no longer need to apply and pay for South Sudanese visas online or otherwise before travel, an exercise which is already in place.

South Sudan joined the EAC in 2016, but was late in adopting crucial protocols of the Community including the Customs Union and the Common Market Protocol, which allowed harmonization of levies, exemption of certain taxes on produces of the region and visa-less movement in the region.

You Might Also Like

National NewsNews

Board accuses opposition of derailing peace

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
BY Tereza Jeremiah Chuei The Joint Defense Board (JDB) indicated in their report that the National Salvation Front (NAS) with a capacity to derail the peace process and that Magenis had regained relative calm. “Currently, Magenis has regained some relative calm and the conflict in the area which is generally an internal issue of the SPLA-IO, is being addressed by the SPLA-IO leadership with the help of the Presidency,an amicable settlement of the dispute is being sought to permanently resolve the matter,” read the report. “While acting on directives of...
News

Over forty participants trained on customary law in Yei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas At least fifty participants were trained on customary court in Yei River County of Central Equatoria to empower women and protect them against gender-based violence including access to justice and rule of law. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Mandela Dominic, a Lawyer working for the Initiative for Peace Communication Association explained that the training targeted peace building and conflict mitigation as well as security reform. “The training is under a project IPCA to implement a project called just future project, and it has three pillars, one...
error: Content is protected !!