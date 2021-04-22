FREE-Visa delayed due to lockdown

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Ministry of Foreigner Affairs and International Cooperation has revealed that, the implementation of the free visa movement between Kenya and South Sudan had delayed due to pro-longed lockdown in the country.

In February this year, President Salva Kiir and the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to remove all visa restrictions for both citizens of the two countries to allow free movement of people in the region.

Since then, the issue went quiet as the public could not understand what exactly was going on, as the issue of proposed visa waiver between these two sisterly countries so as to ease the movement of people and goods.

While Speaking to Juba Monitor, Deng Dau Deng, the deputy Minister of Foreigner Affairs and International Cooperation revealed that the long delay occurred due to the pro-longed lockdown of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“So, we have just been delayed by the current situation of the pandemic and now the lifting has been made, most of the things will be operationalized just a matter of few weeks these things will be operationalized,” Mr. Deng told Juba Monitor yesterday.

He however, assured that the implementation will be finalized soon as it was directed by the two heads of state.

“Yes, the two heads of state agreed to waive the visa fee, it is now at the policy level, it is now the ministries of foreigner Affairs of those countries to transmit and develop policy for it to be successful,” he added.

He explained that, the South Sudan Ministry of Foreigner Affairs and International Cooperation through Minister BeatriceKhamisaand Minister of Presidential Affairs will first present what was agreed by the two heads of states in the summit to the Council of Ministers.

He further added that, “The Council of Ministers will then adopt and debate on it, then agree and there after the concerned ministry like the Ministry of Interior will now be directed to implement the resolution of cabinet based on the presentation made by the Minister of Presidential Affairs or Minister of Foreigner Affairsin relation to the outcome of the summit of heads of states,” he explained.

According to him after approval from the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Interior though the directorate of register of personality and passport and nationality will be able now to discus with their counter part in Kenya andagree on the way forward and look in to the issues of waiver.

“Especially what the act of these countries is talking about, so there is nothing much to be done but it just because of the COVID-19 lockdown that delayed the presentation of the policy, it has been agreed to become one of the laws of these two countries,” he cited.

“Our message is that people should be patient because these are state matters, state issues cannot be implemented just like mere saying, it has to be put in the system first so that it becomes sustainable, durable and become practicable,” Deng concluded.