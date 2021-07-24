Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

Allow me to take this opportunity to join those friends and relatives who are condoling with the family of the late Human Resource Guru, Francis Githui Muhindi.

I met and came to know the late in the early 80s when l joined the Standard Newspapers in Nairobi as a junior reporter. He was the General Manager while the current Cabinet Secretary of Health Mutahi Kagwe was the Commercial Manager. Growing through the rank we became a formidable force with the Editor in Chief Henry Gathigira steering the wheel then. I can only say that we have come a long way and only God knows what lay ahead of us. He builds one of the first African Human Resource Institutions, Man power Service Group. Fare thee well Francis. See obituary.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Francis Githui Muhindi, Managing Director, Manpower Services Group Ltd., on 18th July, 2021.

He was beloved husband to Jacinta Wairimu Githui. Father to Eva Gathoni Githui-Martin, Mark MuhindiGithui, William Tumusiime KariithiGithui, Catherine Muthoni Githui and Jonathan KamwetiGithui. He was son to the late MuhindiKariithi and Eva Gathoni. Son in law to the late John Kuraihu and Mary WaniikuKuraihu.

Brother to Samuel Kariithi, Michael Gichohi Muhindi, StanleyWandeto, Purity NgimaKaweru and Beatrice Wairimu Mureithi. He was grandfather to Jayden and Ciera Martin, Natalie and Kimberly Muhindi. He was uncle to many. He was brother-in-law to Mary Muhindi, Juliah Kariithi, Jane Wandeto, James Kaweru, John Muriithi, Catherine Ngarachu, Anne Nyaiyeka, King’ori Kuraihu, Kericho Kuraihu among others.The memorial service will be held on Friday, 23rd July, 2021 at the Gospel Assembly Church, Garden Estate – Near Roasters Inn – Off Thika Rd. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, 24th July, 2021 at his farm in Iriani Location, Othaya, Nyeri next to Iriani Tea factory. The funeral service will be held at Iriani Primary at 11.00 a.m.

Meetings will be held at The All Saints Cathedral on Wednesday, 21st and Thursday 22nd July, 2021 starting at 5.00 p.m

Daniel Weru says:

July 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

Your leadership to us at Kagumo& KOBA leaves a trail of successful life well lived & excellent trailblazer innovations & initiatives in our HR profession.

Tutakutanabaadaye!

Francis Mwaurasays:

July 21, 2021 at 6:03 pm

May the Lord Rest Mr. Muhindi’s Soul in eternal Peace and give the family and all the fortitude to bear the loss

Alvin Kipng’enosays:

July 22, 2021 at 5:07 pm May your soul rest in eternal power Francis. I so vividly recall that you gave me my first break in employment at a time I needed it the most. Shine on your way. Tutaonanabaadaye inshallah 🙏🙏🙏.

Joab Owuorsays:

July 22, 2021 at 11:45 pm

Rest in peace, Francis.

Hezron Kabuge.says:

July 23, 2021 at 6:26 am

You once trained me on how to deal with difficult clients and up today I still apply this knowledge when selling anything to anyone.

Peterson Oloshukokisays:

July 23, 2021 at 9:31 am

I attended many courses that were offered by Mr. Muhindi. He made me a super sales supervisor in all media houses that I worked for. Pole sana. May the Good Lord rest his soul in Eternal Peace.