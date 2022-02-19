Fourth day of Customary Law review to deliberate on adultery

By Yiep Joseph

Customary law review and training for the traditional chiefs in the three counties of Morobo, Lainya and Yei River entered the fourth day with deliberation on adultery, rape, abduction, elopement, seduction and impregnation of girls. It also deliberated on incest or sexual intercourses with male or female blood relatives

This deliberation or presentations were done by four groups formed on Wednesday on the basis of counties and cultural practices, these groups include Yei River, Morobo, Lainya and Tore Payam(these groups have different cultures from the other Payams)

It also focused on the definition of Adultery and how it is handled according to the various groups and communities, who is responsible to report or sue the adulterer, how the husband is compensated, what happens when a woman commits adultery more than once.

The groups also debated on Homicide in regards with how to handle them in terms of blood compensation payable to the relatives, need to look on compensation in case of injuries.

In his deliberation, Johnson Porn Hillary from Yei-River County revealed that adultery remains a serious issue that leads to violence when not properly handled.

He said that the adulterer is fined when caught and reported to the county court or Payams court.

Porn added that his culture does not allow compensation in case of murder, citing that the act looks like eating from blood of your brother

“In our culture as kakwa, adultery is a serious problem that needs to be handled well,” Porn said.

He revealed that the Adulterer is charged when taken to traditional court.

Meanwhile, WayiIssaacHwale from Morobosaid that adultery is not allowed in their culture and may lead to loss of life, citing that there is need to agree jointly on how to deal with it.

In regards to rap, he stated that the act is handled by the adult who brings the families of the two victims to discuss and solve.

Amule Justice Elias from Lainya reaffirmed his commitment to any agreed compensation to the man by adultery.

The event is led by a concretum of IOM including four other organizations CEPO, Fine Church Aid, White-taker peace and development initiative SPEDF support for Peace and Education Development Program

The customary law review and training workshop is being organized by Pursuant recommendation of field assessment of the traditional Justice system conducted in Yei November and in Lainya and Morobo January 2022.

The event that brought all the chiefs, women representative youths and civil society together to ascertain and review the customary laws with an aim of increasing knowledge and develop a document to be use as guide in handling customary issues in the counties was organized and facilitated by IOM through United Nations Multi-Partners Trust Fund.