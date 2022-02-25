FOURTEEN-Survived yet another plane crash

By BidaElly David

At least 14 passengers on Wednesday survived death after a plane from UrorPayam to Bor town of Jonglei State crash- landed as it struggled to touch down.

The incident occurred after the plane wriggled tirelessly to land in Bor town and later diverted its direction to the bush resulting in damages to the cockpit.

In March last year, South Sudan Civil Aviation suspended a number of aviation companies due to passive quality of aircraft that did not meet the standard of operations due to suspected series of technical, mechanical errors and incomplete legitimacies of registration.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday Kur Kuol the Director-General of Juba International Airport pointed out that the plane that rumpled was a new aircraft operated by Air Service Company with Ugandan registration.

He said that the source of the crush could either be natural or man-made catastrophes but it was yet to be evaluated and confirmed.

Kuol stressed that despite the plane crash, none of the passengers sustained injuries or died adding, the team concerned with the matter was on the ground working towards investigating the reason(s) that could have caused the incident after which the findings would be revealed.

He pointed out that according to the statistical analysis carried out in March 2021, about ten plane crush casualties have been experienced in UrorPayam resulting to closure of the South Sudan Supreme Airlines.

He said that South Sudan Civil Aviation would continue to ensure that all aviation companies were monitored and followed critically to mitigate the continuous crashes that had been making citizens worried of flying safety.

