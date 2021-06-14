Fourteen killed, dozen wounded in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

Atleast 14 people have been killed, and dozens wounded in an inter-communal clash between Gony and Thuyic in Rumbek East County of Lakes State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, the deputy governor of Lakes State Poth Madit Dut confirmed that the clashes took place on Saturday.

“We have no official details of casualties between the two communities of Gony and Thuyic,” Madit said.

“We have no the exact details. It is still a preliminary information about 14 people killed,”he said.

Deputy governor Madit said the State government managed to send security forces but due to poor roads network and the present of highly armed youth the forces could not reach the area on time.

“I want to appeal to the youth fighting themselves to stop senseless conflicts, and if they insist the current re-energized government of Lakes State will immediately remove the arms from the civiliansas the only way to bring lasting peace in the community”.

He however said security situation returned to normal after the tension was diffused by the operation forces.

“There is no tension again after yesterday fighting. The security situation is calmed and stabled. Every one is moving freely and security forces along the main road have been deployed,” he said.