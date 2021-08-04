Fourteen criminals arrested in Lakes state

By Mabor Riak Magok

Fourteen (14) criminals have been arrested by Police in Yirol West County, authorities in Lakes State confirmed.

The bandits were accused of stealing over 770 herds of cattle. The Police Chief Inspector in Alualuak Payam of Yirol West, Michael Mayor Malaak told Juba Monitor that the cattle were handed over to their rightful owners on Monday.

Inspector Malaak said the movement of people and their goods between Yirol West and Rumbek was without interruptions.

“There are no cattle exchange activities at the bordersand no more fear of cattle raiding and stealing. Now,there is freedom of cattle movements and grazing and even goats are grazing freely in Lakes state,” said Malaak.

The Payam Administrator of Alualuak, Daniel Ichok Dhieu confirmed that security forces had been deployed in areas where raiders were suspected to passinYirol West and Rumbek East counties.

Daniel Ichok Dhieu said the security situation was calm since the appointment of the new governor, Rin Tueny Mabor.