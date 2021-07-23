jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 23rd, 2021
News

Four Year OldChildDrowned in NyumanziRefugee Camp

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Shock has gripped residents of Nyumanzi Refugee settlement in Adjumani District after a 4yearold child was drowned in a stream on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Mr. Swaibu IbiniNassur, the father of the deceased said that the incident happened when his son Hamid Tajiri went to fetch water with his fellow colleagues at the nearest stream which is about 500meters away from their home.   

Mr.Swaibu explained that the incident occurred when he was not at home and his wife found the child already dead and people were crying at home.

Mr.Vini Charles the block leader confirmed the incident and described the death of the child as unfortunate and a great loss to the family and the entire community in the area.

Mr. Vini appealed to parents to always keep their eyes closely on their children and should never leave them to move anyhow to avoid the occurrence of such accidents.

“Why should you allow young children to go to the stream alone?”He asked.

