Four suspects arrested for killing health worker

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Jonglei state yesterday said they had arrested four people accused of beating a health worker to death in Duk County.

John Chatim, the Duk County commissioner, confirmed to Juba Monitor that the attackers had been accused of beating a clinical officer identified as Mabior Manyok with sticks until he died on Monday. Chatim said police had arrested at least four suspects while the search continued for three other who were on the run.

“What happened is that some group of young men came and killed a health worker in the health facility. They went and mobilized themselves came and found the person in the facility, beat him to death and run away. We have arrested four suspects and the rest are still on the run. We are not yet sure about the motive but investigations are ongoing,” Chatim said.

Commissioner Chatim said the motives surrounding the murder was yet to be established as the police conduct investigations.

“The government is responsible for the law. If you have complaints go through legal systems and do not take law into your hands. We will make sure the rest who are on the run are arrested. They will be presented to court to explain themselves why they killed someone directly like that. The court will determine what will be done if at all they are found guilty,” Chatim added.

Chatim said the late Manyok was the only expert saving lives in the Duk health facility and now the county’s authorities was struggling to hire another health worker to take the deceased’s place. Commissioner Chatim.

Major General Joseph MayenAkoon, the Jonglei state police commissioner confirmed the incident and said his team was carrying out investigation to establish the motive.

“Yeah it’s true and the investigation is going on. The police in the area will bring the files of the case to us here after the investigation,” Akoon added.

Lual Mathiang, a cousin to the deceased described the late Mabior Manyok Adeer as a dedicated and humble young medical professional who was the only breadwinner in the family.

“Mabior was a doctor who normally takes care of the family especially the kids to school. We are appealing to the government of South Sudan because such killings should not be tolerated. Now this is the fourth time a doctor is killed. It happened in Bentiu a doctor was killed and where two in Akobo doctors were killed and now in Duk, Pajut another doctor has lost life. Doctors are asset of the community; they are asset of the country. Can you imagine that the family took that person to the school of medicine to come and help the society and nowthey are being killed for no reason,” Mathiang said.

Mathiang urged the authorities to speed up the investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice. He also appeals to the government to protect health workers.

Last week, a humanitarian worker identified as Dominic Pitia who was working as a medical doctor with Care International in Akobo County was killed by unknown men. No arrests have been made.