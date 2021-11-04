Four South Sudanese died and others wounded in Sudan

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

South Sudanese Activist in Sudan, Achol Malong said four South Sudanese were killed and other four wounded during mass protests against the country’s recent military coup.

The shootings happened during the recent military coup in the cross fire.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Achol said that the Sudan ongoing protest has affected south Sudanese as well.

“One among the four that had earlier passed away was found by the bullet while seated in his office and the second person was in the line with others waiting to buy bread, however the rest were found by the bullet on their ways, “she narrated.

Achol added that, the ongoing protest has left a lot of people stranded in their house because of the random shooting.

“well as am talking right now am inside the house and the random shooting is the biggest worry that everyone including South Sudanese is facing, today could be calm but tomorrow would be different and that is how it’s with us here since protest started,” she added.

She further narrated that all those four where found in various parts of Sudan in general.

During the protests, thousands of Sudanese marched into the streets, chanting “revolution, revolution” to the sound of whistles and drums, to protest against the coup that was threatening to derail the country’s fitful transition to democracy.

Meanwhile, United States and the United Nations had warned Sudan’s strongman, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, that they viewed the military’s treatment of the protesters as a test, and called for restraint.

Eelier, Crowds began to gather on 30thOctober afternoon in the capital of Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman, Marchers chanted “Give it up, Burhan” and “revolution, revolution.” Some held up banners reading, “Going backward is impossible.”

They demanded for dismantling of the now-ruling military council, led by Burhan, and the handover of the government to civilians. They also sought the dismantling paramilitary groups and restructuring the military, intelligence and security agencies. They wanted officers loyal to al-Bashir to be removed as well.

Since the military takeover, there have been daily street protests.

While there were fears that security forces may again resort to violence to disperse protesters. Since Monday’s coup troops have fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas at anti-coup demonstrators. They also beat protesters with sticks and whips