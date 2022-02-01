Four missing after bandits raided Lowoi, Eastern Equatoria

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Four people have gone missing and hundreds of villagers fled to nearby bushes after unidentified armed men stormed Lowoivillage, about 75 kilometers along the Juba-Torit road on Sunday, local authorities said.

Lowoi village is under Lowoi South Boma, Kudo Payam, Torit County, and EasternEquatoria State (EES).

Saverio Aliko Lado, a youth leader based in the village said the village inhabitants were holding a feast when armed men in military uniforms stormed the village and opened fire at about 3:00 pm sending the villagers running for shelter in the bushes nearby.

“Group of armed men came to the area and found people celebrating, before the people could notice they started firing bullets in the air leaving people to run for their lives, later on four of our young men were found missing,”Mr. Lado told Juba Monitor in an interview yesterday.

For his part the community chief of Lowoi village, Khamis Thomas said one person was shot dead by unknown people on 22 of January 2022, an incident that created a lot of fear among the villagers.

“The young man was on his way to the roadside when he was called by people who were not identified. In the middle of the calling the deceased was said to have decided to run, however, the one who was calling him decided to shot him dead,” he told Juba Monitor yesterday.

The traditional leader said though no one was killed in the Sunday raid, the village inhabitants were gripped by fear and not return to their homes for fear of further attack.

“people are still in the bushes, women and children, these people were said to be in uniform and we can’t say or mention without evidence, because South Sudan is full of the military uniform that you event fail to identified the real soldierfrom the one hiding behind the uniform,” he said.