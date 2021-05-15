jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, May 15th, 2021
Four killed,15 wounded in Cueibet

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least four people have been killed and 15 wounded in an intra-communal revenged in Cueibet County of Lakes State on Thursday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Police Chief Inspector of Cueibet County Machar Muorwel urged the State government to send reinforcement forces to the area so as to curb insecurity before it become rampant.

“We don’t have enough forces. My message is for the government to send reinforcement forces to rescue the situation,” Col.

“Now, the total number of people who have died between Ayiel and Pagok sections are 6 people. An officer of Prison warden 1st Lt Makuac Matuet from Pagok section, and 5 people killed of revenged from Ayiel section  by Pagok,” said director Chol.

Makuac said no security forces have been deployed in the area.

